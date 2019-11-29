Delayed New Mexico public transportation project to begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico transportation officials have announced the Albuquerque Rapid Transit is expected to begin operations Saturday after delays.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the new transit system includes designated bus-only lanes and stops that would carry riders along Central Avenue every 10 minutes.

Officials say the first ART bus is expected to leave the station at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, and buses would continue running through 11 p.m. that day.

Transportation officials say there are plans to place ambassadors at each of the 19 stops to answer questions and help direct passengers.

Officials say rides are free until Dec. 31. Riders must pay $1 starting Jan. 2.

Law enforcement says there are plans to issue warning citations and eventually fines for people who drive or park vehicles in the bus lanes.

