Delay the start of the school year, Ridgefield and state teachers unions say

Teachers unions — in Ridgefield, and statewide — are uneasy with the state’s push to re-open schools.

Connecticut’s biggest teachers union and an affiliated association that represents Ridgefield teachers share the same stance: Both believe the state’s public schools should open no earlier than the second week of September.

“Any return to school will likely result in COVID exposure,” said Steve Ruland, president of the Ridgefield Education Association. “Many of our teachers, in addition to students, have high-risk factors themselves and are being sent into an environment which poses potential COVID risks. Our teachers, even those with the highest risk factors, are not being provided with accommodations that would allow teaching from a remote location.”

In a revised Safe Learning Plan released Monday, the Connecticut Education Association listed several recommendations (all COVID-19 related) that school districts should follow for the start of the 2020-21 year. The first recommendation is to delay school openings for “two weeks or until mid-September to improve and expand remote learning.”

“[We are] certainly in agreement with the CEA proposal for a delayed student start to the school year,” Ruland said of the Ridgefield teachers union. “Teachers need as much time as possible to acclimate to a new work environment and time to create an effective learning environment. A delay to the student school start would be of tremendous value to our teachers and ultimately a benefit to our students, as they will return to prepared, confident teachers in safe classrooms.”

Ridgefield schools are slated to open next Thursday (Aug. 27) for grades K-9 and next Friday (Aug. 28) for grades 10-12. Some districts scheduled to start around the same time have pushed back their openings until after Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Ridgefield is among the state districts starting with a hybrid model, which mixes in-person instruction with remote learning and splits students into two groups that attend classes on different days. Slightly more than half of Connecticut’s districts have chosen to open with all students in class five days each week.

In addition to a delayed start, the CEA stressed six other recommendations as part of its updated plan:

Changing state policy and recommending all-remote learning for all districts that have a moderate or high infection rate, or an inability to maintain six feet of social distancing or other safety considerations.

Paying strict attention to equity in all decisions regarding the impact of COVID-19 on students, teachers, administrators, staff, and their families.

Protecting and providing accommodations for at-risk students, teachers, and staff.

Increasing funding to districts for COVID-related expenses.

Implementing a comprehensive, school-centered contact tracing program to help mitigate any exposures to the virus, and for any in-class learning, providing COVID-19 testing for all students and adults as soon as practicable, with results in 24 hours or less.

Upgrading school air handling (HVAC) systems to improve air quality and protect health.

The CEA said its revised plan is based on new medical reports and studies regarding school-age children and the spread of COVID-19.

“The primary consideration to any school reopening plan must be the safety, health, and well being of students, teachers, and their families,” said CEA president Jeff Leake in a press statement. “The state must revise school reopening plans to protect our school communities, especially in light of new reports confirming that children can readily transmit COVID-19 and may be drivers of the pandemic.

“Remote learning is still the safest option,” Leake added. “Any return to the classroom requires additional precautions, including strict social distancing and access to COVID-19 testing, that are not currently included in the state plan.”

Ridgefield union’s concerns

Ruland said that the Ridgefield Educational Association has two primary concerns.

“The first is the overall safety and well being of our staff and students,” he said. “Our current plan calls for the return of 50 percent of students with full staff in each school building every day of the school week. COVID has infiltrated our most secure building environments despite all efforts of prevention.

“We saw that just last week with a case of COVID in Ridgefield High School. Fortunately, the building was not occupied by students or large numbers of staff, but this demonstrated that the best laid plans can go awry. We believe that our reopening model must reflect a more gradual student introduction to the school buildings while remote learning is also being enacted.

“Our second major concern is the ability of our teachers to adequately prepare for new instructional models,” Ruland continued. “Teachers, as of now, will see half of their students daily in person — the other students will participate remotely, and still other students will be completely remote. Managing these three scenarios simultaneously will be challenging to say the least.”

A Ridgefield High teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed with the CEA’s recommendation to delay the start of the school year.

“With schools across the country reopening with some negative effects, I don’t see the rush that Connecticut is in to reopen,” the teacher said. “If the state really feels a need to start, then start virtually and move to in-person. Planning to start in-person and move to hybrid/virtual if outbreaks occur seems backwards.”

With Connecticut currently at low risk for COVID-19, Governor Ned Lamont and the state’s education department initially favored a reopening plan that has students in class five days a week. But last month, Lamont and the education department said each school district could decide whether to begin with in-class or hybrid models.

Ridgefield subsequently revised its reopening plan, switching from all students in-person five days per week to the mix of in-class and remote learning.

Shortly after the CEA announced its revised Safe Learning Plan on Monday, a spokesperson for Gov. Lamont’s office released a statement.

“Connecticut continues to lead the nation in our efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and keep cases drastically low,” the statement read. “While the virus hasn’t gone away, we have put in place plans and guidelines that keep students and staff safe, while also doing our best to provide our young people with access to an education that prepares them for the future.

“After schools closed last spring, 176,000 Connecticut students did not log on for a single day of distanced learning. Although we’ve since taken significant steps to equip students to learn from home, we also know that nothing compares to safe, high-quality, in-person education with the nation’s best teachers and other education professionals. Ensuring we do not have a lost year of education, the Lamont administration collaborated with public health and medical experts, educators and local school administration leaders to protect the health and safety of everyone who makes contact with our school system.”

Ruland said Ridgefield teachers understand the risk involved in going back to the classroom.

“We feel a more remote model will significantly reduce risks for teachers as well as students, creating the ability for a more effective and efficient response to any possible COVID exposures,” Ruland added. “The gradual increase of people into the school environment is a safer alternative to half or full attendance to start.”

One teacher who won’t have to worry about COVID-19 exposure in school is Ray Bielizna. He retired on July 30 after teaching math for 36 years, including 21 at Ridgefield High School.

“I do have some COVID-19 concerns, however that was one of many factors in my retirement decision,” said Bielizna, who will continue to coach the Ridgefield High boys golf team. “My mom passed away on April 13 from COVID-19 [and] it threw me for a loop.”