Delaware man pleads guilty in death of Massachusetts teen

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Delaware man charged with shooting and killing a Massachusetts teenager when he answered the door of his own home has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Kenneth Pitts, 22, of Frankford, Delaware, also pleaded guilty Monday in Salem Superior Court to armed assault with intent to rob and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the June 6, 2017 shooting of Bryce Finn, 18, at his Haverhill home just days after his high school graduation, authorities said in a statement.