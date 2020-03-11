Delaware lawmakers eye ban on cashless stores

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some state lawmakers say that if you do business in Delaware, you need to accept cash.

A bill introduced Tuesday prohibits any business selling goods or services from refusing to accept cash from a consumer making an in-person purchase.

Senate President David McBride says not everyone has a bank account and many people cannot obtain credit or debit cards. Lawmakers also note that there is currently no federal law mandating that businesses or individuals accept paper currency.

Officials in other states and localities, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City also have taken action to ban cashless stores. Massachusetts passed its law almost 40 years ago.

Under the proposed legislation in Delaware, a person who violated the law could be fined up to $10,000 per violation.