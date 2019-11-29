Delaware has a new marijuana dispensary in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Another medical marijuana dispensary is up and running in the state of Delaware.

The Delaware State News reports that a national dispensary operator opened up a location in Rehoboth Beach earlier this month.

Columbia Care already has locations in Wilmington and Smyrna. The state has nearly a half a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries.

The dispensary in Rehoboth Beach carries between 10 and 15 strains of marijuana. But that number is likely to increase in the coming months.

Delaware legalized marijuana for medical use in 2011. The first dispensary opened in 2015.

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net