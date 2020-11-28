Delaware gov cancels events after staffer tests positive

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he's canceling events after the director of the state's emergency management agency tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carney said in a statement Saturday that AJ Schall, the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The Democratic governor said he spent time around Schall on Tuesday but was not in close contact. Still, Carney said he's canceling his public events this week out of caution.

Carney said Schall is at home with mild, cold-like symptoms.

Several governors have had COVID-19 this year.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

