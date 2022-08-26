Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year.

Public defenders sought to have the case against Darrell Brooks Jr. dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court based a July 1 search of the defendant's jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks' recent decision to change his plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.