Deer hunting planned for five sites in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Deer hunting is planned to go on at five properties in the 2020-21 hunting season.

The properties were approved by the Conservation Commission at the request of the Deer Committee, and are scheduled to go before the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday night.

The town properties to be hunted this year, and the type of hunting permitted there, are:

Shadow Lake, 40 acres, for archery, shotgun and muzzleloader hunting;

Laurel Lane, 50 acres, for archery, shotgun and muzzleloader seasons;

Silvermine Ridge, 14 acres, for archery hunting only;

Bobby’s Court, 34 acres, for archery only.

The state sets different hunting seasons depending on a variety of factors including the ownership of the lands to be hunted and types of weapons to be used, but generally deer hunting season started Sept. 15.

The sites for the town’s “controlled deer hunt” were approved by the Conservation Commission in late August, and reflect an agreement that was established last year between the Conservation Commission and the Deer Committee.

“We both agreed on a list of 15 properties that would be hunted over a three-year period, with no property hunted more than once in three years,” Conservation Commission Chairman Jim Coyle said.

“I feel that the process we established has worked well leading to a simplified approach to selecting properties for the hunt,” Coyle said.

Hunting is also allowed, during the seasons set by the state, on private properties under certain conditions and on some state land.

In Ridgefield, hunting in season is allowed in two of the three large state-owned tracts, Great Swamp and Bennett’s Pond. Hunting is not allowed in state-owned Seth Low Pierrepont State Park Reserve.