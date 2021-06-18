Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 1:36 p.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla., during a Juneteenth event. Congress and President Joe Biden acted with unusual swiftness Thursday, June 17, 2021, in approving Juneteenth as a national holiday. That sent many states scrambling to clarify their policies on the celebration of slavery’s end. This year alone, Juneteenth bills hit roadblocks in Florida, Maryland, Ohio and South Dakota. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden hands a pen to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. From left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Opal Lee, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., obscured, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, obscured, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Mimi and the Juneteenth Dancers perform as the Juneteenth Flag is raised for the second time in as many years at Cincinnati City Hall, Friday, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday this week after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the day as a state holiday, and all state employees received Friday off. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Lisa Craig, a trained opera singer, nurse and urban agriculture farmer, signs as the Juneteenth Flag is raised for the second time in as many years at Cincinnati City Hall, Friday, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday this week after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the day as a state holiday, and all state employees received Friday off. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 People gather to watch the Juneteenth Flag raised for the second time in as many years at Cincinnati City Hall, Friday, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday this week after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the day as a state holiday, and all state employees received Friday off. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Sam Collins III, left, and others celebrate at the Juneteenth historical marker in Galveston, Texas, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Only Texas, Virginia and New York headed into Thursday's signing of the federal Juneteenth law with the holiday on the books to be celebrated in 2021. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File) Jennifer Reynolds/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois state Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, hold up the bill marking Juneteenth an official state holiday in Illinois during a bill signing at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Ill. The governors of Washington, Illinois and Louisiana all signed laws that were set to kick in for 2022, adding to the muddled rollout. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File) Justin L Fowler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Congress and President Joe Biden acted with unusual swiftness this week in approving Juneteenth as a national holiday, a move that sent many states scrambling to clarify their policies on the observance with less than a business day's notice.
Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, at least on paper. But most have been slow to move beyond proclamations issued by governors or resolutions passed by lawmakers. At least seven states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday — Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Written By
JULIE CARR SMYTH