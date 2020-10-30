Debris falls at Manhattan skyscraper; no injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Issues with a crane at a Manhattan skyscraper sent debris falling down, but no one was injured, officials said Thursday.

Video posted to social media showed the top of the crane revolving in a full circle in the rainy weather at the building on West 57th Street, one of the city’s supertall skyscrapers.

The Fire Department of New York said operations at the building started shortly before 7 p.m. The Department of Buildings had sent inspectors to the scene. Traffic was shut down in the area, and subways were re-routed.

The skyscraper, built by JDS Construction Group, stands at more than 1,400 feet high. A message was left with the company.