Deaths of 2 men found shot in home ruled homicides

GLASSBORO, N.J. (AP) — The shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in their southern New Jersey home this week have been ruled homicides.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office also said that Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36. were apparently targeted by their killers, though a potential motive has not been disclosed.

The two men were found shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in their Glassboro home by police who were conducting a welfare check at the residence. Authorities have not said who requested the welfare check or why.

An autopsy conducted Thursday determined both men died of gunshot wounds.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was living in the home or may have been there when the shootings occurred.