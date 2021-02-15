Deaths highlight once-in-a-decade Rockies avalanche danger JAMES ANDERSON, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 5:29 p.m.
1 of8 This image provided by Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows an avalanche that killed an unidentified snowboarder on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, near the town of Winter Park in Colorado. The deaths of two Colorado men caught in avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend underscore the danger of backcountry conditions in the Rocky Mountains, where skiers and snowboarders risk triggering exceptionally weak layers of snow that are the most hazardous conditions in a decade (Colorado Avalanche Information Center via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 This aerial photo provided by Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center shows a ground team approaching the area of an avalanche in the Gallatin National Forest, Mont., on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. A backcountry skier Craig Kitto, 45, of Bozeman, suffered fatal injuries when the Gallatin National Forest slope he and a companion were climbing cracked without warning, collapsed and swept him downhill into a tree. The other person wasn't hurt. (Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 This aerial photo provided by Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center shows the top half of an avalanche in the Gallatin National Forest, Mont. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The deaths of two Colorado men caught in backcountry avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend underscore the danger of perilous backcountry conditions in the Rocky Mountains. (Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 This image provided by Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows an avalanche that killed an unidentified snowboarder on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, near the town of Winter Park in Colorado. The deaths of two Colorado men caught in avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend underscore the danger of backcountry conditions in the Rocky Mountains, where skiers and snowboarders risk triggering exceptionally weak layers of snow that are the most hazardous conditions in a decade (Colorado Avalanche Information Center via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This aerial photo provided by Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center shows the top half of an avalanche in the Gallatin National Forest, Mont. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. A backcountry skier Craig Kitto, 45, of Bozeman, suffered fatal injuries when the Gallatin National Forest slope he and a companion were climbing cracked without warning, collapsed and swept him downhill into a tree. The other person wasn't hurt. (Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
DENVER (AP) — The deaths of two Colorado men caught in avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend show how backcountry skiers and others in the Rocky Mountain wilderness risk triggering weak layers of snow that have created the most hazardous conditions in a decade, forecasters say.
At least 25 people have been killed in avalanches in the United States so far this year — more than the 23 who died last winter. Typically, 27 people die in avalanches in the U.S. annually.