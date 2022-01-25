Death toll rises to 8 in Cameroon stadium crush; 38 injured EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 4:33 a.m.
1 of9 People assist victims of a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Several people have died in a stampede that happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament. Thierry Noukeu Show More Show Less
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The death toll has risen to eight who died in a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon, while another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.
The death toll increased after two more fans were pronounced dead outside the Messassi hospital, police said. Injured people had initially been rushed to that hospital by police and civilians trying to help. The hospital quickly became overwhelmed and said it couldn't handle all the injured people.
