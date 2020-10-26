Death of infant thrown from Vegas balcony ruled a homicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have ruled an infant girl’s death a homicide after police said she was thrown by her father from an apartment balcony during an argument with the child’s mother.

The father, Clarence Martin Jr., 32, remained jailed Monday without bail awaiting a Tuesday court appearance at which he is expected to have an attorney appointed to represent him on murder, arson and other felony charges.

The Clark County coroner said London Della Martin was almost 2 months old. She was pronounced dead of severe head injuries early Saturday at a local hospital.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Clarence Martin set fire to the apartment he shared with the girl’s mother, fled in a vehicle, crashed at least twice and ran into McCarran International Airport before he was arrested.

A pet dog died in the fire, which Clark County firefighters said damaged at least two apartments a little before 4 a.m.

Spencer said arriving officers found the girl’s mother trying to resuscitate her.