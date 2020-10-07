Deadline to sign up for Halloween window painting is Oct. 11

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is seeking entries from middle and high school students for the annual Halloween Window Painting event Saturday, Oct. 17.

Students may sign up as a team or as an individual to paint the storefront windows on Main Street. Parks & Rec will supply the paint (water-based tempura). Register at the front desk at the Recreation Center. The registration deadline is Oct. 11.

FLIPS Tumbling classes at the Recreation Center are led by former Walt Disney World stuntman Phil Fotopoulos. This program is great for cheerleaders, gymnasts, and break dancers. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade, meet on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students in fourth through 12th grades meet on the same days from 6-7 p.m. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level.

Participants will refine swim strokes at a Stroke Clinics that runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 8. Swimmers may register for one to four days on Sundays from 2:15 to 3 p.m. Each clinic puts emphasis on proper technique and stroke efficiency through skill work and drills in the four basic strokes of swimming.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.