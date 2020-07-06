Deadline Monday for student art for women's suffrage exhibit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has arrived for students in West Virginia to submit original artwork for a White House exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Participation in the exhibit is open to students in grades 3 to 12, including this year's graduating seniors, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release.

Students can submit an original piece of two-dimensional art related to the women's suffrage movement in one of three categories. The categories include someone who fought for women's right to vote; an event related to the suffrage movement, or an original button, ribbon, or sign.

The White House will select one artwork from each state, the statement said.

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday.