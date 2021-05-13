DeSantis: Florida will fill void if small cruise lines leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Calling Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings “not one of the bigger ones,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that if smaller cruise lines want to leave the state because of bans on vaccine requirements, their void will be filled.

Miami-based Norwegian is the third-largest cruise line in the world and has three ports of departure in Florida — Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa. It also makes stops in Key West. But it hasn't operated in the U.S. since the federal government shut down all cruises last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.