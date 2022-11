This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BETHEL — With 51.6 percent of the votes, attorney Steven Boa DeMoura, a Democrat and Bethel resident, became probate judge for the Northern Fairfield County Probate District, beating Republican Jennifer Collins of Ridgefield.

Running for the 45th District, DeMoura 18,718 votes while Collins received 46 percent of the votes, or 17,499 votes. The district includes Bethel, Newtown, Redding and Ridgefield.

"I'm was proud to win my hometown and I'm proud to serve the four towns," DeMoura said Wednesday. "As I said prior to winning, that I was gonna try to be a friendly and efficient court and that's gonna be my main objective ... I want to serve my community. I'm proud to serve."

DeMoura will succeed Judge Daniel O’Grady, who died in March and served the regional district since his 2016 election.

"I am proud of the campaign we ran and very thankful for all of the support I received and the new friends I made along with way," Collins said Wednesday.

She congratulated DeMoura on the election results and wished him the "very best of luck serving in this important role."

DeMoura grew up in Bethel attending St. Mary School and Bethel High School. He and his wife, Kathryn Kilian DeMoura, have three children, Maxwell, 9, Carter, 7, and Chloe, 6. Kathryn Kilian DeMoura was a teacher in Ridgefield for 10 years at Branchville Elementary School before leaving to raise her three children.

He began his legal career in 2005 with the Danbury firm of Pinney Payne, P.C. after graduation from Quinnipiac law school. He was an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island where he played soccer.

Collins is a Connecticut magistrate and senior partner for Cramer & Anderson, a law firm with six offices in Fairfield and Litchfield counties. She ran in 2016 for probate judge in the race O’Grady ultimately won.

Collins’ focus in her career has been to help clients who most need compassionate and powerful advocacy, she said.

A probate judge’s job includes handling legal matters pertaining to affairs of the deceased, estates, some parts of family law and conservatorship. It is a four-year term.