‘Day of Action:’ Himes to visit Ridgefield Saturday

Congressman Jim Himes and Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi. Congressman Jim Himes and Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Day of Action:’ Himes to visit Ridgefield Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-4) will visit Ridgefield on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

The free, open-to-the-public event will kick off at 12:30 p.m., at Ridgefield Democratic Headquarters, 416 Main St, Ridgefield.

Congressman Himes will endorse First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s re-election, meet with Ridgefield residents, and join other local Democratic candidates and volunteers in a “Day of Action” to mobilize voters for the November local election.

The “Day of Action” allows interested citizens to get engaged in this municipal election via phone calls and door-to-door canvassing on Saturday.

Volunteer shifts of one or two hours start at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. There will be training provided for first timers.

To sign up for volunteer, click here.

To learn more about Rudy Marconi and the entire Democratic team running this November, visit www.ridgefielddems.net.