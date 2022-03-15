Daunte Wright memorial to stay put in Brooklyn Center

3 1 of 3 Renée Jones Schneider/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Renée Jones Schneider/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mayor of the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed by an officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser said Tuesday that a memorial to the Black motorist will stay in place, after miscommunication with staff led some to believe it would be removed.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Michael Elliot told WCCO-AM that the memorial would stay at the intersection where Wright was killed by former officer Kim Potter. Elliot called the intersection a sacred spot.