Dates set for closures of highways in heavy snowfall areas

PHOENIX (AP) — Dates have been announced for the planned closures of several highways in rural areas of Arizona for the winter.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 473 in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona and State Route 366 heading up Mount Graham near Safford in southeastern Arizona will both be closed Monday.

The department said State Route 67 to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona will be closed Dec. 1 and that State Routes 261 and 273 are among highways in the White Mountains that will close by Dec. 31 or sooner depending on the weather.

The highways are closed each winter because they are in regions that receive significant snowfall.