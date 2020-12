Stations of the Nativity, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church’s outdoor courtyard, 6 Ive Hill Road, thru Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. Fourteen windows painted by members of the church, congregation illustrates the story of Advent and Christmas, available for viewing during the date range.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Used book sale postponed, The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes,Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project, welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.

Cardio, Fitness, and Tai Chi for beginners various class sessions, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Advanced registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program, 203,-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Successful selling on ebay, New Zoom one session workshops. Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Advanced registration required. ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via Zoom application. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno. 203-431-2812.

Workshops iPhone, LinkedIn, Cyber Security, eBay, Excel and PowerPoint classes are available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via the Zoom application. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812.

SAT Prep, Evening, and weekend SAT Prep classes to help students prepare for March, May and June SAT’s virtual, live online, Detailed schedule available at ridgefieldschools.org, https://lentzsatprep.com, or Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Social media classes ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Fitness Classes over the Holidays, Maintain fitness and serenity through the holidays! Classes are available now through Ridgefield Continuing Education via the Zoom application, in peoples’ homes, https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Bridge classes, phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Tai Chi classes phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Windows 10 Basics, interactive online workshop, phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

ESL, GED classes (203) 797-4731 or adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for time, location and guidance appointment. Registration is early January for returning and all students, classes start late August, Free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL) ESL WERACE website sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/werace/,

ESL citizenship classes, sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/werace/, English as a Second Language for Zoom registration details and classes. Registration is early January for both returning (Jan. 11) and all students (Jan. 12, 13 and 14) in Danbur, need proof of address, and ID. (203) 501-4216 or adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us,