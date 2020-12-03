Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with Ridgefield Guild of Artists, through Dec. 20, Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. Entries were due by 4 p.m., Nov. 20; christina@LounsburyHouse.org, LounsburyHouse.org.

Stations of the Nativity, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church’s outdoor courtyard, 6 Ivy Hill Road, Dec. 18 thru Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. Fourteen windows painted by members of the church, congregation illustrates the story of Advent and Christmas, available for viewing during the date range.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Used book sale postponed, The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes,Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project, welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser Scouts BSA Orders were to be received by Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 20, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane., Ridgefield. Patrick Spadaccino stars in this one-man adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Runs Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Reservations required: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Cardio, Fitness, and Tai Chi for beginners various class sessions, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program, 203,-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Successful selling on ebay, New Zoom one session workshops. Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Advanced registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Social media classes Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via Zoom application. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno. 203-431-2812.

Technology Classes LinkedIn, Cyber Security, eBay, Excel and PowerPoint classes are available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via the Zoom application. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812.

SAT Prep, Evening, and weekend SAT Prep classes to help students prepare for March, May and June SAT’s virtual, live online, Detailed schedule available at https://ridgefieldschools.org, https://lentzsatprep.com, or Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Fitness Classes over the Holidays Maintain fitness and serenity through the holidays! Classes are available now through Ridgefield Continuing Education via the Zoom application, in peoples’ homes, https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Status of skeletons’study, Webinar featuring Connecticut archaeologist Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., sponsored by CT Humanities. Visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org to sign up.

Holiday Boutique The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s Holiday Boutique remains open from Dec. 4 through Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., takes places in the historic Carriage Barn, 132 Main St. in Ridgefield.

Holiday Concert, Jessee Lee United Methodist Church, livestreamed, Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. https://youtu.be/bjZfb1dopsA Donations and proceeds going to the church’s mission outreach. More information at jesseleechurch.com.