Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore

Robert Doran of NCTV Channel 79 interviews author Jeff Benedict, who looks inside the sustained success of the New England Patriots in his new book, "The Dynasty." Benedict has book signings scheduled in Ridgefield, New Canaan and Darien. Here is information about what is also happening in Ridgefield from a virtual story time event, a virtual wellness fair, art classes, and the book signing event. less Robert Doran of NCTV Channel 79 interviews author Jeff Benedict, who looks inside the sustained success of the New England Patriots in his new book, "The Dynasty." Benedict has book signings scheduled in ... more Photo: John Kovach / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: John Kovach / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Through Dec. 20, Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. Entries were due by 4 p.m., Nov. 20; christina@LounsburyHouse.org, LounsburyHouse.org.

Stations of the Nativity, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church’s outdoor courtyard, 6 Ive Hill Road, Dec. 18 thru Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. Fourteen windows painted by members of the church, congregation illustrates the story of Advent and Christmas, available for viewing during the date range

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Used book sale postponed, The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project, welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser Scouts BSA Orders were to be received by Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4.

Cardio, Fitness, and Tai Chi for beginners, various class sessions, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program, 203,-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Successful selling on ebay New Zoom one session workshops. Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Advanced registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Social media classes, Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Learn how to use Photoshop Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dec. 1. 6:45-8:45 p.m. Cost is $119. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via Zoom application. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno. 203-431-2812.

Library Days at Books on the Common Annual event returns, Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29. Friday’s hours: 10 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday’s hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday’s hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More information, Laureen Bubniak, Director of Development at the library, lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Technology Classes, LinkedIn, Cyber Security, eBay, Excel and PowerPoint classes are available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via the Zoom application. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812.

SAT Prep Evening, and weekend SAT Prep classes to help students prepare for March, May and June SAT’s virtual, live online, Detailed schedule available at https://ridgefieldschools.org, https://lentzsatprep.com, or Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Fitness Classes over the Holidays, Maintain fitness and serenity through the holidays! Classes are available now through Ridgefield Continuing Education via the Zoom application, in peoples’ homes, https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Managing Stress with the Right Food Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Part of the Parenting the Selfie Generation Instilling Resilience series, community-wide collaboration, register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 to receive Zoom link.

Status of skeletons’study, Webinar featuring Connecticut archaeologist Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., sponsored by CT Humanities. Visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org to sign up.