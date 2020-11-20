Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore

Here is information about what is happening in Ridgefield including an upcoming program by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes called ”Baldwin and Beyond: Blaxk Poets in Their Own Voices,” via the Zoom application Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. less Here is information about what is happening in Ridgefield including an upcoming program by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes called ”Baldwin and Beyond: Blaxk Poets in Their Own Voices,” via the Zoom ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Nov. 27-Dec. 20, Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. Entries due by 4 p.m., Nov. 20; christina@LounsburyHouse.org, LounsburyHouse.org.

Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes, presenting a program called ”Baldwin and Beyond: Blaxk Poets in Their Own Voices,” Information, register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Discussion of a PBS podcast ”James Baldwin’s Fire.” Either listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only by Ridgefield Adult Services Librarian Barrett Jones or join it at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior the discussion, Information, register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Online ARTalk, The Dynamic NYC Art Market: An Insider’s View with Paul Efstathiou, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines, are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Used book sale postponed: The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser Scouts BSA Orders must be received by Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4. Ordering available via Ridgefield Boy Scout (the town’s first all girl Troop) Troop 19’s website, www.Troop19ct.com, or by scanning the QR Code on the fundraiser’s ordering form.

Annual Holiday Boutique Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center Carriage Barn, Through Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. one-of-a-kind handcrafted ornaments, pillows, gloves, hats, scarves, jewelry and more.

Chutney available beginning Nov. 19, Can pick up orders at Keeler’s visitor center the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 per 8 oz. container, order at above link.

Cardio, Fitness, and Tai Chi for beginners various class sessions, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program, 203,-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Successful selling on ebay Two new Zoom one session workshops. Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Advanced registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Social media classes Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Learn how to use Photoshop Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dec. 1. 6:45-8:45 p.m. Cost is $119. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.