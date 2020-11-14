Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to news@theridgefieldpress.com to reach us by Wednesday at noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.

ACT of CT musical, “The Last Five Years,” through Nov. 15, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd.; 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org, www.actofct.org.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Nov. 27-Dec. 20, Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. Entries due by 4 p.m., Nov. 20; christina@LounsburyHouse.org, LounsburyHouse.org.

Two Authors with Contrasting Styles: Maurice Sendak and Tomie de Paola, online lecture with Toni McKeen, Monday, Nov 16, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Critics’ Circle Online Book Discussion, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Parenting the Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life, Executive Functions & COVID-19 — Helping Children Stay Structured in an Unstructured Time, webinar with Dr Melanie Pearl and Dr. Patrick McAuliffe, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A.M. Book Group Online Discussion, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

French Lunchtime Conversation for Intermediate/Advanced, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438- 2282.

Soundscapes with Cathy Smith, online webinar, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, Thursday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Online ARTalk, The Dynamic NYC Art Market: An Insider’s View with Paul Efstathiou, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines, are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Used book sale postponed: The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.

Scoops For Books Until Nov. 18. For every scoop of “Max Mix!” Ice cream purchased from Deborah Anne’s Sweet Shoppe, the Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation will donate one new book to Family and Children’s Aid of Danbury; maxmichaelrosenfield.org.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser Scouts BSA Orders must be received by Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4. Ordering available via Ridgefield Boy Scout (the town’s first all girl Troop) Troop 19’s website, www.Troop19ct.com, or by scanning the QR Code on the fundraiser’s ordering form.

Annual Holiday Boutique Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center Carriage Barn, until Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. one-of-a-kind handcrafted ornaments, pillows, gloves, hats, scarves, jewelry and more.

“Sister Is Back” Virtual Talback Nov. 17, 7 p.m., via the Zoom application. Cast, crew and playwrights from summer 2019’s “Sisters Live”and livestream presentation return virtually to Keeler. Moderated. Register at: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/CawCzWhtrP8IpANRKaNlRg.

Chutney available beginning Nov. 19, Can pick up orders at Keeler’s visitor center the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 per 8 oz. container, order at above link.

Cardio, Fitness, and Tai Chi for beginners various class sessions, Ridgefield Continuing Education. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program, 203,-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Successful selling on ebay Two new Zoom one session workshops. Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Advanced registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

A Sweet Taste of Italy: Torta Caprese New cooking class available via Zoom. Ridgefield Continuing Education. Nov. 19. 6-7:30 p.m.. Tuition is $29. Supply/ingredient list will be provided upon receipt of registration. https://ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Social media classes Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Learn how to use Photoshop Ridgefield Continuing Education. Nov. 17. Dec. 1. 6:45-8:45 p.m. Cost is $119. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses Ridgefield Continuing Education. Via Zoom application. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno. 203-431-2812.

Classes, senior citizen activities, birthday parties, community outreach www.PLAYAPARTLLC.com, Director, owner of the studio Missy Hanlon has developed education programs at The Ridgefield Theater Barn. Partnering with the Prospector movie theater for live screenings of studio’s productions.

Italian Intermediate/Advanced class Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Six week course. Handouts will be provided. Cost is $159. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $127. Advance registration required. https://ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

’A Christmas Carol’ One-man adaption of author Charles Dickens’ classic tale opens at the Ridefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Nov. 28, runs thru Dec. 20. Tickets and information, visit https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

‘Abandon The Barn’ virtual concert Nov. 14, 8 p.m. Meetinghouse, Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Road, via Zoom application, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82436713466? pwd=Z0c0WFVkcXFnT0hRL2duc05vZHFlUT09