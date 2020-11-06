Datebook: Events around Ridgefield galore

Here is information about what is happening in Ridgefield, (part of which is pictured), from an art exhibition, to a musicial, to a fundraiser, to two online books discussion.

#HandsonHistory: It Takes a Village Exhibition, through Nov. 8, the Carriage Barn; registration; keelertavernmuseum.org/exhibitions/handsonhistory-hoh-it-takes-a-village/.

ACT of CT musical, “The Last Five Years,” through Nov. 15, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd.; 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org, www.actofct.org.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Nov. 27-Dec. 20, Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. Entries due by 4 p.m., Nov. 20; christina@LounsburyHouse.org, LounsburyHouse.org.

Ridgefield Folk, The Story of the Blues with Joey Leone, online, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Books and Breakfast Online Book Discussion, Monday, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m., ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438- 2282.

Finding New Employment Opportunities During COVID-19 webinar with Dr. Marcia LaReau, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

World Lit Now! Online Book Discussion Group, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

French Lunchtime Conversation for Beginners, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m., ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Founders Hall Online Book Discussion, Thursday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m., foundershall.org.

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin, Online Book Discussion with JP Howard, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Two Authors with Contrasting Styles: Maurice Sendak and Tomie de Paola, online lecture with Toni McKeen, Monday, Nov 16, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Critics’ Circle Online Book Discussion, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Parenting the Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life, Executive Functions & COVID-19 — Helping Children Stay Structured in an Unstructured Time, webinar with Dr Melanie Pearl and Dr. Patrick McAuliffe, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A.M. Book Group Online Discussion, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

French Lunchtime Conversation for Intermediate/Advanced, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438- 2282.

Soundscapes with Cathy Smith, online webinar, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, Thursday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Online ARTalk, The Dynamic NYC Art Market: An Insider’s View with Paul Efstathiou, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m., 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines, are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Used book sale postponed: The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.