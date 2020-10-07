Datebook: Events around Ridgefield
Two Queens, Two Countries, Two Cultures, Online lecture with Toni McKeen, Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
Eighth annual Scarecrow Contest, hosted by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. Individuals, families, groups, and businesses create scarecrows to be displayed on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield Oct. 16-18; www.facebook.com/keelertavernmuseum.
St. Stephen’s Women’s Retreat: Wisdom During Difficult Times, Oct. 10, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; 203-448-9768, emilysantella@icloud.com.
#HandsonHistory: It Takes a Village Exhibition, Oct. 11-Nov. 8, the Carriage Barn; registration; keelertavernmuseum.org/exhibitions/handsonhistory-hoh-it-takes-a-village/.
Books and Breakfast Online Book Discussion, Monday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.
World Lit Now! Online Book Discussion, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
James Baldwin Stays Relevant: Online Discussion and Overview with JP Howard, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
Jesse Lee Church’s “homemade” pumpkin patch, Oct. 17 and 18; Oct. 24 and 25; Proceeds go to Jesse Lee’s Navajo mission partners; jesseleechurch.com.
ARTalk webinar: Honoring Women’s Rights Pioneers with a Monument in Central Park, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org.
Online Poetry Reading, featuring Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes and other local poets, Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
Critics’ Circle Online Book Discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.
Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, Thursday, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines, are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.
CT Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.
Ridgefield Folk, The Women Who Rode Away with Natalie Zuckerman, Online, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
ACT of CT musical, The Last Five Years, Oct. 28-Nov. 15, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd.; 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org, www.actofct.org.
A.M. Book Group Online Discussion, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.
Two Local War Heroes, Online Lecture with Toni McKeen, Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.; 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.
Founders Hall-iday Light Fight fundraiser, register by Nov. 1. Competitors will have lights on from 6-9 p.m. every night from Dec. 10-20; founders-hall.org, cindy@founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000.
Used book sale postponed: The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.
Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books on the Common; www.facebook.com/actofct/.
RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.
Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.
RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.
Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.
COVID-19 Archival Project welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.