Database shows Maine has more than 600 kinds of spiders

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A database published by the Maine Forest Service shows that the state has more than 600 kinds of spiders.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the state's spider checklist is the result of 14 years of work and collaboration between the state and researchers. The department said the state has 677 different kinds of spiders in total.

The spiders examined over the course of the project were located in all 16 Maine counties in habitats including potato fields, mountaintops and backyards, the department said. The goal of the project was to better understand the state's diversity of the arachnids.