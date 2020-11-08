Data center serving Chicago area opens in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A $40 million data center that'll serve the Chicago area has opened in northwestern Indiana.

National companies will store their data at the Digital Crossroads data center, in Hammond, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times. The 105,000-square-foot center was designed to serve soaring demand for data storage, such as for streaming movie and music services.

The center, which currently employs about 17 workers, could grow into a larger project.

It was built at a former coal-fired power plant site along Lake Michigan that was shuttered in 2012 and had long been one of the Chicago area’s worst polluters.

The project has been praised by local leaders who hope it could draw more high-tech companies to the area.

Roughly half of the center has been leased for servers that'll be connected to a fiber line to downtown Chicago, according to the newspaper.