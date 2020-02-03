Data: Connecticut municipalities have income tax disparities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New data from the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services shows financial disparities among municipalities in how much they pay the state in personal income tax.

A significant amount of the $7.2 billion the state collects from income tax payments comes from affluent communities in Fairfield County, the Hartford Courant reported Monday.

Greenwich residents in 2018 filed over 26,000 state personal income tax returns, paying nearly $693 million, according to the agency's data. In Hartford, there were over 49,000 returns filed, sending $59 million.

Disparities are also evident between towns that are located right next to each other. Bridgeport paid $67 million in personal income taxes while Fairfield paid $221 million.