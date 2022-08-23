Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 12:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, stands as he files documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks as he holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) —
Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins.
Written By
KIM TONG-HYUNG