Danbury woman charged with larceny in Ridgefield
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A Danbury woman was arrested for larceny in the third degree at Ridgefield police headquarters around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17
Police said that Kimberly McNamara, 53, turned herself in on a warrant for her arrest from Danbury Superior Court.
According to a report, an investigation began in June 2019. The report did not say what McNamara stole or where in Ridgefield she committed the crime.
She was released on a $25,000 warrant bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 2.
