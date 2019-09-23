Danbury woman charged with larceny in Ridgefield

A Danbury woman was arrested for larceny in the third degree at Ridgefield police headquarters around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17

Police said that Kimberly McNamara, 53, turned herself in on a warrant for her arrest from Danbury Superior Court.

According to a report, an investigation began in June 2019. The report did not say what McNamara stole or where in Ridgefield she committed the crime.

She was released on a $25,000 warrant bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 2.