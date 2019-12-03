Danbury woman charged with DUI in Ridgefield

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Danbury woman charged with DUI in Ridgefield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Danbury woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at Prospect Street around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Ridgefield police said Lindsay Hoffman, 36, was also charged with failure to maintain a proper lane.

According to a report, a Ridgefield officer observed a car driving erratically going south on Main Street.

The vehicle was pulled over after turning onto Prospect Street, the report said, and an investigation revealed that Hoffman was intoxicated.

She was released and is due to appear in court Tuesday, Dec. 17.