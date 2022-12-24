Danbury photographer portrays Ridgefield’s ‘timeless’ beauty in self-produced digital book

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Photographer Christopher Michael Yake spent two years taking photos of eight historic roads in Ridgefield in each of the four seasons. His goal was to preserve memories from his youth and capture his former hometown’s "beauty," he said.
“I always thought (Ridgefield) was really charming,” said Yake, a Ridgefield native who now lives in Danbury. “It’s a town that has changed big time as a lot of towns have over the years but Ridgefield still maintains that charm and that history of the Revolutionary War… If you look really hard enough, the past is not far from Ridgefield.”