Danbury man charged with narcotics possession, DUI

Ridgefield police arrested a 53-year-old Danbury man on drug possession and driving under the influence charges last week after they were called to assist a car driver.

Scott Meserve was charged with possession of narcotics, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 4.

Police were called to the intersection of Grove Street and Old Quarry Road around 7 a.m. for a man having a medical issue. While there, they discovered “narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” police said.

“The vehicle had stopped in the middle of the intersection impeding traffic,” said Capt. Shawn Platt.

When the officer went up to check on the driver, Meserve appeared “confused and disoriented,” Platt said.

Police found 3.4 grams of heroin in the car, Platt said. No one else was in the vehicle.

Meserve was released after posting $2500 bond.