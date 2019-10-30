Danbury border tolls proposal dead, Marconi says

A controversial proposal to put tolls at Danbury’s border with New York on Interstate 84 is dead, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Marconi says he has received Gov. Ned Lamont’s assurance twice this month that general tolling on the Merritt Parkway, Interstate 95, Interstate 91, and Interstate 84 “will not be implemented as was originally planned.”

“This means there will be no border tolls - or tolls of any type - in the Danbury area and no possible diversion of traffic into Ridgefield due to tolls,” Marconi said in a prepared statement.

Marconi said he was first informed by Lamont that there would be no border tolls on Oct. 19.

“This was confirmed again during a call with the governor's office on Oct. 29,” Marconi said in a prepared statement.

Lamont’s assurance to Marconi that tolls are being considered only for “superstructures like a new bridge or other similar features that require large-scale construction” is good news for Danbury.

Danbury’s City Council passed a resolution on Oct. 4 against implementing tolls.

“Hopefully we can send a clear message to Hartford here tonight that Danbury and people in Danbury do not want tolls,” council member John Esposito III said.