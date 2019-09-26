Danbury Road bridge repairs create one-way traffic

Heading southbound into Ridgefield on Danbury Road, drivers will be experiencing one-way traffic through the end of this week and possibly early next week. Heading southbound into Ridgefield on Danbury Road, drivers will be experiencing one-way traffic through the end of this week and possibly early next week. Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Danbury Road bridge repairs create one-way traffic 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

One of Ridgefield’s main corridors has been backed up this week with construction crews from Hammonasset Construction working to repair a small bridge on Danbury Road.

Ridgefield police have been on the scene of the construction site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., reducing traffic to one way around the bridge.

According to Capt. Shawn Platt, Ridgefield police are slated to work on the site through Friday, Sept. 27.

“But that doesn't mean that they won’t call us for next week,” he said.