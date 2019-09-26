https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Danbury-Road-bridge-repairs-create-one-way-traffic-14469773.php
Danbury Road bridge repairs create one-way traffic
Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst
One of Ridgefield’s main corridors has been backed up this week with construction crews from Hammonasset Construction working to repair a small bridge on Danbury Road.
Ridgefield police have been on the scene of the construction site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., reducing traffic to one way around the bridge.
According to Capt. Shawn Platt, Ridgefield police are slated to work on the site through Friday, Sept. 27.
“But that doesn't mean that they won’t call us for next week,” he said.
