Dalton officials: Air show cancellation caught us off guard

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a north Georgia city say they were caught off-guard at the cancellation of the Wings Over Dalton Air Show.

Dalton Municipal Airport Manager Andrew Wiersma says the promoter told him last last month that he planned to cancel the May show because of poor advance ticket sales.

Rome, Georgia-based JLC Air Show Management said in a letter to the city that only 158 tickets had been sold, well below projections, The Daily Citizen News reported.

Digital ads have been successful in promoting in other air shows, but did not work this time, said Brenda Little, a representative of the promoter.