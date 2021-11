Gareth Fuller/AP

LONDON (AP) — Around 1,000 people are believed to have crossed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday to reach the U.K. from France, a new record for migrant crossings in a single day that British authorities have labeled as “unacceptable.”

Lifeboat crews and Border Force boats were busy well into the evening after spending hours intercepting boats throughout the day, when weather conditions were relatively calm and mild for the time of year.