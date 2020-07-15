DNR cleaning up manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental officials are working to clean up a manure spill spreading toward the bay of Green Bay.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that surface-applied manure from Betley Farms near Pulaski in Oconto County ran off the site late last week and over the weekend into the Little Suamico River. The announcement didn't say what day the spill occurred.

DNR staff has been working to clean up the spill since Sunday. Runoff at the site has stopped but the spill was still moving toward the bay as Tuesday evening.

DNR officials didn't immediately return a message Wednesday seeking more details on the spill, the potential environmental impacts and what penalties Betley Farms might face.

No one immediately returned a voicemail left at a number for Betley Farms on Wednesday. A message left on the farms' Facebook page generated a response of “we will reply later" from an unidentified sender.

Betley Farms holds a DNR permit to operate as a factory farm, defined as a livestock or poultry feeding operation with at least 1,000 animal units.