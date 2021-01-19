DNR board to consider mining fee increases next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources' policy board is expected to reconsider a plan to dramatically increase mining fees in Wisconsin.

The new rules would increase fees and costs for nonferrous mining operations by about $502,000 per project. They also would require companies to supply more detailed feasibility and construction plans to the department and establish new list of areas off-limits to mining, including wilderness areas designated by statute; wild and scenic rivers; wildlife refuges; state natural areas; and areas with endangered animals or plants.