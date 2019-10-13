DES hearing to address plastic company's equipment permit

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is going to hold a public hearing on a plastics company's application for air pollution control equipment in Merrimack.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation is seeking the permit. The DES hearing also will provide an update on investigation activities and the response to assessing water impacts relative to the PFAS drinking water and groundwater standards in the state.

Residents from Merrimack and surrounding communities are encouraged to attend the Nov. 5 hearing at the James Mastricola Upper Elementary School.

Merrimack officials asked the state to temporarily shut down Saint-Gobain after it says higher concentrations of a hazardous chemical were found in groundwater. Saint-Gobain doesn't believe a presentation shared at a Merrimack Town Council meeting is a fair representation of events at the plant.