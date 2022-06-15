DC trolls Saudi embassy by naming street Jamal Khashoggi Way ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 5:48 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — One month ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the District of Columbia is renaming the street in front of the Saudi embassy Jamal Khashoggi Way, trolling Riyadh for its role in the killing of the dissident Saudi activist and journalist in 2018.
With members of the D.C. Council in attendance, a Jamal Khashoggi Way sign was unveiled directly in front of the embassy’s main entrance.