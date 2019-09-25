DC man requests injunction on sports betting contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., technology developer who filed a lawsuit against the District's $215 million no-bid sports gambling contract has now requested a temporary restraining order to stop the district from upholding it.

WTOP-FM reports Dylan Carragher filed the motion Tuesday stating the single-source contract awarded to Intralot violates the city's procurement laws that ensure competitive bidding.

Carragher's attorney, Donald Temple, says if the contract is illegal, the government shouldn't be allowed to execute the contract.

Carragher's lawsuit says the contract illegally bars him and other potential vendors from participating in the "potentially lucrative enterprise."

The D.C. Attorney General's Office declined to comment.

Court documents say the order, if granted, will block Intralot from receiving a $30 million payment due Oct. 1.

A hearing on Carragher's request is set for Thursday.