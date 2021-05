AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas said Thursday that they wouldn’t seek the death penalty for a 78-year-old man arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teen girl.

The Tarrant County district attorney's office has submitted documents seeking life imprisonment for Glen McCurley, arrested in September on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 17-year-old Carla Walker.