DA dismisses conspiracies in Pelosi attack, charges expected

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco District Attorney is rejecting conspiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and confronted Paul Pelosi.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is expected to formally announce charges Monday against David DePape, 42, who shouted out “Where is Nancy?” before police said he struck the speaker’s 82-year-old husband with a hammer. DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and other charges.