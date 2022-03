NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been charged with reckless endangerment for firing his gun at a fleeing car in a busy Bronx intersection, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Officer Richard Delahanty fired six times at a vehicle fleeing a car stop on Feb. 16, 2021, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

“This created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to the pedestrians and drivers,” Clark said in a news release.

Clark said Delahanty and two partners attempted to stop a Dodge Charger with tinted windows, but the Charger sped away and led the officers on a brief chase.

The officers caught up to the Charger and got out of their vehicles, Clark said. The Charger then reversed and drove away again.

Delahanty fired six times at the Charger as people in nearby cars ducked for cover, prosecutors said.

Delahanty was arraigned Tuesday on one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. He is due back in court on May 18.

His attorney, Michael Martinez, said that a review of the evidence will show that Delahanty committed no crime and that "we fully expect the sole misdemeanor charge pending against him to be dismissed at a later date.”

A police spokesperson said Delahanty has been suspended from the department without pay.

The driver of the charger pleaded guilty to aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and paid a $200 fine, Clark said.