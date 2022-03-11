DA: Intellectual disability should prevent inmate execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's lead prosecutor says he agrees with defense attorneys that a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and should not face execution.
District Attorney Glenn Funk made the assessment in a filing this week that determines Byron Black should instead face a sentence of life in prison. The inmate's attorneys are arguing the 65-year-old should be spared under a 2021 law that made Tennessee's prohibition against executing people with intellectual disability retroactive. Previously, Tennessee had no mechanism for an inmate to reopen a case to press an intellectual disability claim.