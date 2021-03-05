Cyprus: EU stands ready to help restart dormant peace talks MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 8:50 a.m.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union is ready to “actively contribute” to a new push to revive dormant talks on reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus, the Cypriot government said on Friday.
Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell conveyed the bloc’s readiness to help kickstart peace talks, during a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades in the capital Nicosia earlier.
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS